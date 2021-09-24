Rachel York and Haydn Gwynne to join Anything Goes cast Sep 24, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Rachel York and Haydn Gwynne are joining the cast of Anything Goes in London, taking over the roles of Reno Sweeney and Evangeline Harcourt respectively. York and Gwynne step aboard from 11 October 2021 for the final four weeks of the award-winning musical at London’s Barbican. Prepare for Sutton Foster and Felicity Kendal to hoist anchor! This is your final call to see Foster in her Tony Award-winning role of Reno Sweeney - book your Anything Goes tickets whilst availability lasts!

Rachel York and Haydn Gwynne join Anything Goes cast!

Rachel York and Haydn Gwynne climb aboard at Anything Goes

Rachel York will take over the role of Reno Sweeney; played by Sutton Foster up to and including 10 October. York previously played Reno in the US National Tour of Anything Goes in 2012. The American actress made her Broadway debut in City of Angels – earning her critical acclaim. York’s theatre credits include Les Misérables (Broadway), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Broadway), and Kiss Me, Kate (US National Tour and West End).

Haydn Gwynne will take over the role of Evangeline Harcourt; currently played by Felicity Kendal. She played the role of Mrs Wilkinson in Billy Elliot the Musical (Victoria Palace Theatre, West End and Imperial Theatre, Broadway), for which, she was awarded a Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Theatre World Award. She was also nominated for a 2009 Tony Award. Gwynne is also a four-time Olivier Award-nominee and BAFTA-nominee. Her television credits include Channel 4’s Drop the Dead Donkey and Channel 4’s The Windsors.

Anything Goes London cast

Starring in Anything Goes are Sutton Foster and Felicity Kendal (last performance is 10 October), Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma and Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Also featured are Martin Callaghan as Ship's Purser, Jon Chew as John, Clive Hayward as Ship's Captain and Alistair So as Luke. Completing the cast is Marc Akinfolarin, Simon Anthony, Georgie Ashford, Vivien Carter, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Charlene Ford, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Tom Partridge, Jack Wilcox, Alexandra Wright, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca, Emily Ormiston and Liam Wrate.

Anything Goes London reviews

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

“The Show of the Year.”

- The Telegraph

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

“The musical equivalent of sipping one glass of champagne after another”

-The Times

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

“When a musical packs this much energy and spectacle, nothing else goes!”

-Daily Mail

Anything Goes tickets are booking until 6 November 2021!

Don’t miss this hit musical in London that has wowed critics and audiences alike. Get your tickets for Anything Goes but be quick, they’re selling fast!