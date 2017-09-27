REVIEW: 42nd Street (in exactly 250 words) Sep 27, 2017 | By Posted on| By Harriet Wilson You know that 42nd Street is going to sit on the cheesy side of musical theatre when the overture fades out, and a load of people start squeaking with excitement that Julian Marsh is doing a show! But nobody's buying tickets to see 42nd Street for hard-hitting reality; this production is centred entirely around spectacular dance. Embrace the cheesiness, and 42nd Street is a show that you might just fall for. Head over tap-shoe heel.

From start to finish, the impressively large stage of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane is filled with life and energy. The dance in the show is embellished with incredible staging, great lighting, and vibrant, authentic 1930s-style costumes. 42nd Street also features a lovely score, including songs like 42nd Street, We're in the Money and Lullaby of Broadway. But the show does lag when it slows to focus on its (fairly non-existent) plot-line.

In terms of casting, it's hard to fault the production's current line-up. Tom Lister is a superb Julian Marsh, and Sheena Easton brings her well-loved voice to the role of Dorothy Brock. When I saw 42nd Street, I had the pleasure of seeing Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson take on the iconic role of Peggy Sawyer, and she was as brilliant an understudy as the character she was playing.

Whether or not you're a dance fanatic, you cannot fail to be impressed by this show. The production is booking until February 2018 – perfect timing to let the cast of 42nd Street dance away your post-Summer blues.