Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Review: Constellations (Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey)

    Posted on | By Kay Johal

    It’s Written In The Stars…

    If I saw you at a BBQ and we crossed eyes, I would have the choice of making my move, or the choice of getting my burger and sitting down, thinking ‘what if’.  I could weigh up the various scenarios and have my own sliding doors moment. 

    Roland (Russell Tovey) and Emmanuel (Omari Douglas) meet at a BBQ. Multiple endings to one thread of conversation are viewed, forced and thrashed out.  

    Review: Constellations (Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey)
    Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey in Constellations at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre

    The set is simple and the emphasis is on the words. How do we hear them? Do we hear but not listen? Do we listen to understand, not listen to respond?  Douglas reels off his dialogue with ease and comfort; Tovey matches with wit and speed and at points almost emulates Ricky Gervais in wit and vigour. The main dialogue piece revolves around a terminal illness.  Much should be made of the tact and diplomacy that such a sensitive topic was handled so delicately with diligence and care.

    Make no bones about it, Constellations is a hard-hitting piece and one that must be seen whilst tickets are available.  It also features a revolving cast, the day I attended featured Tovey and Douglas; next up is Chris O’Dowd and Anna Maxwell-Martin.

     🎫 Book your Constellations tickets here and pay no fees!

    Kay Johal
    By Kay Johal

    Kay particularly enjoys musicals and has a passion for writing.

    Related news

    Review: Pretty Woman (Savoy Theatre) - Big Mistake. Huge…

    Posted on | By Kay Johal |

    …if you miss this show.  Pretty Woman, now housed in the luxurious Savoy Theatre tells us the rags t... Read more

    Review: Anything Goes - I Get A Kick Out of You!

    Posted on | By Kay Johal |

    Ladies and Gents, after a long absence, theatre is BACK! Kicking off my first review of the season is the sublime Any... Read more

    Review: Walden

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The new RE:EMERGE season from Sonia Friedman Productions opened recently at the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatr... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies