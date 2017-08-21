REVIEW: Evita (in exactly 250 words) Aug 21, 2017 | By Posted on| By Harriet Wilson Evita. It takes a while to get into but, once you do, it's compelling, thought-provoking and (of course) strung together by an iconic Lloyd-Webber score. If you're a fan of musicals like Sunset Boulevard, then you either already know, and love Evita, or you will do after seeing this production.

Emma Hatton, in the title role of the show, leads the cast with vivacity, really drawing the audience into the character of Eva. If the role was played by anyone less compelling, the show would fall flat. Happily, Hatton doesn't let that happen for even a moment. The rest of the cast are also great, although they do sit in the shadow of Hatton's performance.

But a show is more than just its cast. The choreography in Evita brings light energy into an otherwise very intense show. The costumes in the show are also extremely impressive and reflect really well how Eva develops and changes throughout her life.

In a show that tells a true story, there always has to be a balance between accuracy and entertainment. There were times in Evita when I felt like having more historical context would have been good, and times where I felt a bit bogged down in it. But, on the whole, the show is interesting and engaging in equal measures.

Good tickets to see Evita are around £55 – £65. So, if you're after seeing a real classic, make sure that you catch Evita at the Phoenix Theatre before it closes in October.