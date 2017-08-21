Menu
    REVIEW: Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill (in exactly 250 words)

    Posted on | By Harriet Wilson

    Currently playing at Wyndhams' Theatre in London, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill is an atmospheric, convincing, 90-minute production which draws you into the exuberant personality of Billie Holiday, who is played by the multi-award winning Audra McDonald.

    When I saw Lady Day, it took me a while to get into the show. The production is stylishly simple – quaint staging, one actor (McDonald), three musicians, and audience members on the stage … But, add that to the authentic way in which McDonald engages with the audience and with the character of Holiday, and it really does feel like you're at Emerson's Bar & Grill, listening to a (somewhat unstable) jazz singer telling you about her life. 

    The set and lighting used throughout the show also add a lot to the ambience. I enjoyed the fact that the band were centre-stage; they have a consistently strong presence within the production. Although Lady Day is not a musical, music is the cement that holds the show together. McDonald has a great voice and the band sounds fantastic. 

    That said, if you want to see a high-impact or deeply thought-provoking West End production, you may feel underwhelmed by Lady Day. This is the sort of show that you will enjoy if you are a jazz lover who wants to see something that is a bit different, and relatively inexpensive. 

    If all that jazz sounds like your kind of show, you can catch Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill until September.

