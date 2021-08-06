Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Review: Pretty Woman (Savoy Theatre) - Big Mistake. Huge…

    Posted on | By Kay Johal

    …if you miss this show.  Pretty Woman, now housed in the luxurious Savoy Theatre tells us the rags to riches tale set to spectacular music care of Bryan Adams, delighting us with nostalgia from the ’80s/early '90s. 

    Review: Pretty Woman (Savoy Theatre) - Big Mistake. Huge…
    Pretty Woman at the West End's Savoy Theatre is unmissable!

    This is a fab show for all reasons, a date night with your partner, girls’ night with the ladies, a feel-good night before hitting the tiles and of course, a hen night wouldn’t be complete without a blast of Roy Orbinson’s hit.

    Taking on the titular role Aimee Atkinson is adorable and lovable in equal measure, her voice showed off to its best advantage, for me, was in ‘I Can't Go Back’, her Vivian to Danny Mac’s Edward prove to be a tour de force. Mac has every nuance of Edward in abundance, from the aloofness to the falling in love and the slickness and vulnerability of a man who has everything, but has nothing, proving that Love Is All You Need.

    Bar Harms (multiple roles) and Rachel Wooding (Kit De Luca) provide staunch support to a solid cast. Much is made of the instantly recognisable outfits that Vivian wears, the infamous red dress, the polka dot dress and the knee-high boots.  These were all replicated almost immaculately and attention had been paid to the set, each prop complimenting the next.

    This is one show that you definitely want to catch!

    Kay Johal
    By Kay Johal

    Kay particularly enjoys musicals and has a passion for writing.

    Related news

    Review: Anything Goes - I Get A Kick Out of You!

    Posted on | By Kay Johal |

    Ladies and Gents, after a long absence, theatre is BACK! Kicking off my first review of the season is the sublime Any... Read more

    Review: Walden

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The new RE:EMERGE season from Sonia Friedman Productions opened recently at the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatr... Read more

    Review: A Christmas Carol at London’s Dominion Theatre

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a seasonal must! It’s a heartwarming, timeless classic for a reason... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies