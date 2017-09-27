Review: School of Rock at the New London Theatre "the perfect family show" Sep 27, 2017 | By Posted on| By Lucy Beirne Almost a year after its West End debut at the New London Theatre, the Horace Green students are still rocking out with enough force, energy and talent to blow the theatre roof off. The combination of the story, based on the hit film, and the original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber creates the foundation of a stellar show, but there is one standout factor that raises School of Rock to the top, and that is the kids.

Made up with a cast of thirteen, superhuman children, these kids really do carry the show. I was lucky enough to catch Eliza Cowdery as Katie on bass, Jacob Swann as Freddy the drummer, Santiago Cerchione who seriously shred his guitar as Zack and Cole Lam, who stole the show several times on the keys as Lawrence. Tia Feggett and Stella Haden were both superb as Tomika and Summer.

Stephen Leask plays Dewey with charm and lashings of humour, whilst also bringing a fresh sense of originality to the character. The book, written by Julian Fellowes, is hysterical and the fusion of Fellowes’ words, Leask’s comic timing and Laurence Connor’s direction creates a show enjoyable for the entire family.

Dewey’s wingman throughout the show is Stella Haden, who dominates the scenes alongside Leask, as Summer, with wit and an enormous stage presence.

The show is bursting with energy and highly enjoyable for children and adults alike. School of Rock is the perfect family show and an example of Andrew Lloyd’s Webbers greatest work.