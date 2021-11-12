Review: Six at the Vaudeville Theatre Nov 12, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicky Sweetland From humble beginnings as an Edinburgh Fringe show, SIX has become a runaway success, with a couple of hugely acclaimed UK tours, productions in Australia and most recently a glittering opening at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway. The London production has just moved to a new home at the Vaudeville Theatre and is, once again, thrilling audiences with its unique mix of Tudor history and contemporary references.

Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn) with (l to r) Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr) Jarnéia Richard-Noel Alexia McIntosh Natalie Paris Sophie Isaacs Photo Pamela Raith

The opulent grandeur of the Vaudeville Theatre, with plush red drapes adorning the dress circle boxes and a gold embossed ceiling centrepiece, makes it feel like you’re entering a Tudor palace as soon as you walk into the auditorium. The sound of a harpsichord playing well-known pop songs further helps to set the scene so that by the time the cast takes to the stage, the audience are already in a frenzy of anticipation.

From that moment forward it is a 75-minute gallop to the finish, with a show full of puns, ridiculously clever lyrics and outstanding performances from a cast that are at the top of their game.

The idea is that the six wives of Henry VIII are in a competition to find out who received the worst deal. Bring on an X-Factor style contest, which includes a solo spot for each Queen, all in an attempt to prove who came off worse from being married to the infamous Tudor King.

With the reign of the current Queens almost over (there will be a change of cast from next week), it was a real treat to see a group of performers relishing every moment and the capacity audience wasn’t disappointed by another electrifying performance.

Jarnéia Richard-Noel led the way with a witty and charming portrayal of the spurned Queen Catherine of Aragon, perfectly followed by the simply hilarious Courtney Bowman as the notorious Anne Boleyn. Super-swing Collette Guitart, an incredibly versatile performer who covers all six roles, gave a beautifully nuanced performance as Jane Seymour and Cherelle Jay completely captured the audience with her exuberant version of Anna of Cleves. The line-up was completed by Sophie Isaacs, who beautifully portrayed the tortured Katherine Howard and exhibited amazingly powerful vocals, and Hana Stewart, whose soulful voice brought real depth to the Catherine Parr role.

This clever concert style show really is a right royal riot and is well worth watching time and time again. Get tickets now to SIX at the Vaudeville theatre.