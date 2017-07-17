Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    REVIEW: The Wind in the Willows (in exactly 250 words)

    Posted on | By Harriet Wilson

    The Wind in the Willows, playing this Summer at the spectacular London Palladium, is a fun, albeit slightly over-the-top musical based on Kenneth Grahame's well-loved novel. The adaptation was written by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), with music by Stiles and Drewe (Half a Sixpence). But, whilst the show is visually impressive and full of catchy tunes, it feels quite laboured at times.

    There are some lovely moments in the show. Simon Lipkin, playing Rat, and Craig Mather, playing Mole, are more compelling than the overall production, moderating the hyperbole of the show when they are on stage. The show also features some lovely choreography, which adds to the already fantastic visuals created by the beautiful set and lighting.

    Rufus Hound returns to the West End in this show to play the role of Toad. His performance is indisputably wholehearted and amusing, but balances on the fine line between energetic and irritating.

    The production does fall down in some other areas. Whilst the music written for the show is catchy, it lacks depth – the same could be said for some parts of the script which, although heartfelt a lot of the time, occasionally comes across as quite two-dimensional.

    But, if you know and love The Wind in the Willows and can put aside a little exaggeration, you will almost certainly enjoy the vibrancy of this production. This show is ideal for a younger audience, so make sure you catch it this Summer if you are a fan of the story.

    By Harriet Wilson

    Related news

    Theatres WILL reopen next month (May 2021)!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The UK Government have confirmed that their set roadmap has been given the green light and the nation is on track to ... Read more

    Pretty Woman tickets for Savoy Theatre run are now booking!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The smash-hit musical was a Huge! Success when it had its West End premiere at the Piccadilly Theatre in February 202... Read more

    Death Drop announces new West End casting!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    It’s the comedy-drama everyone is dying to see and thankfully the “Dragatha Christie Murder Mystery&rdquo... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies