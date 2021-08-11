Review: The Windsors: Endgame (Prince of Wales Theatre) Aug 11, 2021 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal Yes, Your Majesty… The Prince of Wales is at the Prince of Wales Theatre. Very apt. Except Wills is Prince of Wales and Charles is King; the Queen having joined Prince Phillip in the next realm. Prince Edward (the quiet one of the family) is busy utilising various roles, Fergie lives with Harry and Meghan in California working for them after a sideline in ‘niche adult TV’, Eugenie and Beatrice are frantically trying to clear their father’s name, after his alleged close relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell, and Camilla has Delusions of Grandeur. Oh, and George Clooney is President of the United States of America.

The Windsors: Endgame at the West End's Prince of Wales Theatre

A hybrid of pantomime and feel-good theatre, The Windsors: Endgame is a fun night out. Harry Enfield is perfectly matched with Tracy-Ann Oberman, respectively as Charles and Camilla. Superbly supported by a more than able Kara Tointon as Kate who flies (quite literally in an outfit not too distant from a certain flag) and Tim Wallers excelling as Prince Andrew. Endgame is a rip-roaringly entertaining night out and special mention must be given to Jenny Rainsford and Eliza Butterworth as Eugenie and Beatrice; providing laughter not least because of the enunciation and long drawn out vowels.

Finally, the Royal Family is of course synonymous with Diana. Don’t worry; in The Windsors, she is definitely remembered….

