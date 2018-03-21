Sebastian Roché from The Man in the High Castle to make his West End stage debut in Tartuffe Mar 21, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019) Internationally renowned French actor and screenwriter Sebastian Charles Edward Roché, known for starring as Reichsminister Martin Heusmann in The Man in the High Castle, Mikael in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off series The Originals, and Balthazar in Supernatural, is set to make his debut to London's West End in Christopher Hampton's fresh take on Molière's Tartuffe.

Sebastian Roché has been confirmed to star in the role of Orgon alongside Paul Anderson. Roché has been involved in an incredible number of big-name projects throughout his career, including The Last of the Mohicans (1992 film), Beowulf (2007 film), Sex and the City (1 episode, 1998), General Hospital (319 episodes, 2007-2015) and much more! His stage credits across the pond include the role of Lord Macduff in Macbeth (Classic Stage Company, 1994) and most recently, Prince Renzon in The Green Bird (Cort Theatre, 2000). Tartuffe will be his first time in London theatre.

Roché 's co-star, Paul Anderson, was previously announced as Tartuffe. Anderson is best known for playing the lead role of Arthur Shelby on Peaky Blinders, but has also appeared in one episode of Doctor Who (2005) and is set to star as Guy of Gisborne in the 2018 American film Robin Hood.

This modern take on Molière's Tartuffe will premiere at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on 25 May 2018. The production is directed by Geral Garutti, who is known as the former dramaturg for the French People's National Theatre.

Christopher Hampton's adaptation of Tartuffe is the first-ever dual-language show to hit the West End and will contain both English and French surtitles, depending on the scene. The story takes place in modern-day Los Angeles where Tartuffe uses his irresistible charm to bring down French film magnate Orgon.

This French-English production of Tartuffe is booking now from 25 May 2018 to 28 July 2018.

