Shows that WILL go ahead with social distancing! Jun 14, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Following the announcement from the government that current restrictions will remain, for the time being, some shows will not be able to open at full capacity as they had planned. Despite this disheartening news, you can still head to the West End and see an incredible array of shows that will open with social distancing and other restrictions in place.

Hairspray will open initially with social distancing in place!

Theatre shows you CAN see this summer!

Hairspray (opens 21 June)

You Can’t Stop The Beat! Hairspray will return to the London Coliseum on 21 June with social distancing and other measures in place. This joyous and beloved musical is going to be just the upbeat, feel-good show that we need! Don’t miss out on your chance to see Michael Ball reprise his role as Edna in the West End this summer. Book your tickets for Hairspray now and guarantee an unforgettable night of live theatre!



The Prince of Egypt (opens 1 July)

Who knows what miracles you can achieve… The West End’s new musical is reopening at London’s Dominion Theatre this summer! Featuring music and lyrics from theatre giant Stephen Schwartz, including the songs he wrote for the DreamWorkds Animation film such as Academy Award-winning ‘When You Believe’. Watch as the story of Moses and Ramses comes to life, reimagined for the stage, and get lost in the miracle of live theatre. Secure your tickets for The Prince of Egypt Musical now and be one of the first to see it return.



SIX

Nimax Theatres will continue to bring us theatre this summer! Six The Musical tickets are booking up quickly, so be sure to secure yours now if you want to witness the queens-turn-pop-princesses in their epic song battle. It’s a histo-remix and they’re picking up their microphones to tell you their her-story! Don’t miss out on the Queen’s reign at the West End’s Lyric Theatre and get booking your Six tickets before it’s too late.



Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Cos the party's only just beginning… London’s Jamie Musical still has everybody talking and singing and dancing. The musical for today is about belonging, self-discovery, friendship and family. It’s a coming-of-age story for those in the darkness. Step into the spotlight and see Jamie New overcome the bullies, prejudice and outdated rules. Tickets for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie are still available, so be sure to snap up your seats today!



Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

You can hear the people sing at the Sondheim Theatre this summer as Les Misérables: The Staged Concert continues shows with social distancing. Don’t miss out on this strictly limited season and book your Les Misérables Concert tickets now. The Staged Concert has an incredible company of over 50, including West End stars such as Lucie Jones, Bradley Jaden, Jon Robyns and Dean Chisnall.