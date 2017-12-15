Shows You Won't Find in Santa's Stocking Dec 15, 2017 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali What’s more perfect than theatre at Christmas? It’s the ideal date and an amazing way to spend time with family. Of course, you’ll be looking at the big shows for your trip to the West End or more than likely a Christmas themed play/musical. Whether you’re looking to buy theatre tickets as Christmas gifts or you’re hoping to receive them, here are some shows you probably won’t expect to find.

The Exorcist

This film adaptation isn’t suitable for under 18s so that would rule out family trips with the children, and its shocking content is probably more suitable for Halloween, but this show just might give you the break you need from all the festive cheer. Both the novel and film are award winning and the theatrical production is likely to follow suit, considering its award-winning director, Sean Mathias. If this isn’t enough to tempt you to this adaptation of the classic, then maybe its star led cast will, including Adam Garcia and (the voice of) Ian McKellen.

The Grinning Man

Again, this show isn’t suitable for children, so it won’t be suitable if you’re planning some quality family time, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat yourself to this delight. The show is a bit dark for Christmas time but perfect for the dark winter nights. It’s a new musical which was an immense success in its debut at the Bristol Old Vic last year. With its marvellous score and breath-taking puppetry, you’ll be bowled over in no time, and maybe that will be enough to help you brave the dark themes, if not then the stunning visuals are bound to. ‘The Grinning Man’ definitely deserves a place on your Christmas list!

The Book of Mormon

Now, this is a musical that would make a perfect Christmas gift. Okay, it won’t get you in the Christmas spirit, but it will have you roaring with laughter. You won’t be able to take children under 15, so once again families with young ones won’t be able to attend, however, this multi-award-winning production shouldn’t be missed because of that minor detail. It’s a sell-out show, and you just might need Santa’s help to get you tickets, so you better hope you’re on the nice list. Although, with the expletives and daring jokes, ‘The Book of Mormon’, is on the naughty list for sure.

Witness For The Prosecution

So, perhaps you’re thinking a play that’s set in a courtroom isn’t an ideal Christmas activity, but how can you refuse a bit of Agatha Christie? It has to beat watching reruns of ‘Murder She Wrote’! The show being set in London County Hall gives the play an immersive feel and will have you on the edge of your seat as you watch the fight for justice. If that isn’t enough to convince you, then maybe the fact children 5 and above are permitted will. Have some quality family time and enjoy some intense theatre at the same time. It’s a win/win.

Glengarry Glen Ross

Here’s an award-winning play that Santa probably hasn’t considered. This doesn’t mean you should miss this amazing revival; get adding it to your list ASAP. The American Classic focuses on real-estate agents (don’t lose interest at this) who are fighting to keep their jobs and all the lines are becoming blurry as they’ll do anything to keep at the top of their game (sounds much better now, right?) This show hasn’t visited the West End in over ten years and after February 3rd, it will be gone again. Don’t miss your chance to see THE Christian Slater showcasing the corruption, greed and warped morals of modern society.