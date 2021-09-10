Sir David Suchet’s Poirot and More, A Retrospective comes to the West End! Sep 10, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It has been announced that Sir David Suchet will be heading to the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre for a limited season, from Tuesday 4 January 2022 to Saturday 22 January 2022. Tickets for Poirot and More, A Retrospective are on sale now! Be sure to get booking to secure your tickets for this unmistakeably unique event!

David Suchet's Poirot and More, A Retrospective is headed to the West End!

What is Poirot and More, A Retrospective about?

Join Sir David Suchet who brings his life journey to the stage. Suchet is joined by journalist, broadcaster and biographer Geoffrey Wansell; the co-author of ‘Poirot and Me’. Wansell will be interviewing David, as they look fondly back on David’s illustrious career, sharing some beloved performances and shedding new light on them in this unique and intimate setting.

Audiences are invited to celebrate one of the world’s most renowned actors of our time and discover why he is celebrated for not just Poirot, but for inhabiting many roles and personalities across stage, film and television.

About David Suchet

Suchet is most well known for his portrayal of Agatha Christie’s Belgian Detective. Poirot has captivated millions worldwide for over 25 years. Beyond Poirot, David has played various iconic roles, gracing the world's stages and bringing the literary greats to life, from Shakespeare to Wilde to Miller. His celebrated roles include Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli, Joe Keller and Gregory Solomon. David has in an Emmy Award-winner and is a seven-time Olivier nominee. For 13 years, David was in the Royal Shakespeare Company and is an Associate Artist to this day. In 2020, he was knighted for his services to drama and charity.

What Suchet says about Poirot and More, A Retrospective

David Suchet said:

‘This show is very close to my heart and I’m delighted to be bringing it to the Harold Pinter Theatre where I made my West End debut here over 35 years ago, when it was the Comedy Theatre, in Tom Kempinski’s Separation. After the past 18 months, I can’t wait to be in the theatre with people again to share some of my treasured memories from over the years. It’s wonderful to be back.’

Who was Poirot and More, A Retrospective created by?

The production is co-created by David Suchet and Liza McLean. The show was originally produced in Australia and New Zealand by Liza McLean and Andrew Kay and is presented in the UK by Liza McLean, Andrew Kay and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

West End tickets for Poirot and More, A Retrospective are now booking!

Don’t miss out on this remarkable event celebrating one of the worlds most distinguished actors. Be sure to book your Poirot and More, A Retrospective tickets whilst availability lasts for this limited West End season.