Six the Musical to transfer to the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre Jul 15, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ worldwide phenomenon has announced that the London Queens will be moving from their temporary castle at the Lyric Theatre to their new permanent home at London’s Vaudeville Theatre. The smash-hit musical is currently reigning at their Shaftesbury Avenue residence until 29 August 2021 and plans to open at their new West End home on 29 September 2021. Tickets for Six London at the Vaudeville Theatre go on sale Thursday 15 July.

London Six Musical 2021 cast

The West End Six cast currently features Jarneia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Courtney Bowman as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Alexia McIntosh as Anna of Cleves, Sophie Isaacs as Katherine Howard, Danielle Steers as Catherine Parr, with Zara Macintosh as Alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard, Cherelle Jay as Alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves, Hana Stewart as Alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr, and Collette Guitart as Dance Captain and Understudy.

Six the Musical creative team

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The musical is directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting and musical direction by Katy Richardson.

