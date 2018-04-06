Menu
    Spanish play The Gronholm Method to premiere in the UK at the Menier Chocolate Factory

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    The popular whodunit play, written by Catalan playwright Jordi Galceran Ferrer, is set to make its London debut at the Menier Chocolate Factory next month following Kiss of the Spider Womanwhich must end on 5 May 2018.

    The Grönholm Method first premiered in Barcelona to much critical acclaim and even spawned a 2005 Spanish film adaptation entitled The Method. Since its debut more than a decade ago, the play has been realised in over 60 countries. Now, London audiences will have the chance to enjoy this splendid production in the English language, which was translated by Mark St Germain and Anne García-Romero.

    The off-West End production is directed by BT Nicholl in his UK directorial debut. It also features sound design by Gregory Clarke (Beauty and the Beast 2017 film, Albion, King of the Castle), lighting design by Howard Harrison (The Wind in the Willows, Sand in the Sandwiches, Mamma Mia!) and set and costume design by Olivier Award-winner Tim Hatley (Stanley, The Bodyguard, Travesties, Dreamgirls).

    Casting for The Grönholm Method will be announced at a later date.

    The Grönholm Method will run at the Menier Chocolate Factory from 22 May 2018 until 7 July 2018. Previews start on 7 May 2018.

    Buy your Grönholm Method tickets here.

