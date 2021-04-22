Spotlight on bio-musical Get Up! Stand Up!'s Bob Marley

Bob Marley Musical Get Up! Stand Up! to open in the West End in October 2021

10 facts about Bob Marley

1. The Bob Marley Musical

The compelling true story of reggae legend and world-renowned artist Bob Marley has been adapted for the stage by an Olivier Award-winning team. Experience the extraordinary life story from beginning to end, featuring Marley’s extensive catalogue of hits, performed live on stage. The world premiere of Get Up! Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical is set to open at London’s Lyric Theatre in the West End in October 2021. Get Up! Stand Up! Bob Marley Musical tickets are on sale now for the highly anticipated premiere.

2. One Love Peace Concert

Bob Marley headlined at the One Love Peace Concert in the National Stadium in Jamaica’s Capital Kingston on 22 April 1978. It was one of the longest and most political orientated reggae concerts ever staged and is regarded as one of the most iconic events in Jamaica’s history. The event was organised as a response to the wave of violence that had gripped the nation and the climax of the show saw two rival political leaders, at Marley’s request, to shake hands.

3. Bob Marley’s given name

Bob Marley was born Nesta Robert Marley in 1945 but later switched his first and middle names around. Marley was also nicknamed ‘Tuff Gong’ when he was younger, which he later named his record label after.

4. Rock And Roll Hall of Fame

In 1994, Marley was posthumously added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; 13 years after he died. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame documents notable figures who greatly impacted their respective genres.

5. Awarded an Order of Merit from Jamaica

Shortly before Marley passed away, he received an Order of Merit from Jamaica. The motto of the order is, “He that does truth comes into the light”. The Jamaican government says the award can be given to any Jamaican citizen who achieves eminent international distinction.

6. Awarded a Peace Medal from the United Nations

On 15 June 1978, Bob Marley was awarded the United Nations Peace Medal. He received the medal when he was in New York for a concert at Madison Square Garden. Marley was awarded the distinction for his courageous work appealing for peace and justice during a time of political unrest and violence in Kingston, Jamaica.

7. The Bob Marley legacy

Bob Marley’s website states he has 11 children and it would seem that his family continue his legacy. Ziggy Marley, his eldest son, is a multi-Grammy Award winner (8-time winner and 14-time nominee), and Cedella Marley, his eldest daughter, is CEO of his label Tuff Gong. All his children continue his legacy in various aspects, carrying the torch their father left.

8. Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Marley received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2001. The stars are permanent monuments to honour the achievements of those in the entertainment industry and can be found among the sidewalks of 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard.

9. Awarded Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Also in February 2001, Marley was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is presented to performers who make outstanding impacts and significant contributions to their genre. Bob Marley received this honour also given to the likes of Elvis Presley, Ella Fitzgerald, John Lennon and Aretha Franklin.

10. One of the best-selling music artists of all time

Bob Marley has an estimated 75 million worldwide record sales, putting him on the verified list of best-selling music artists of all time. His greatest hits album ‘Legend’ which was released 3 years after his death in 1984, became the best-selling reggae album of all time.

Don’t miss out on tickets to Get Up! Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, as this bio-musical heads to the West End. Tickets for the Bob Marley Musical are set to be in high demand, as the story of the legendary reggae artist comes to life, live on stage, for the first time this autumn!