Spotlight on INK at the Duke of York's Theatre Sep 8, 2017 | By Posted on| By London Theatre Direct On the surface, a play about a newspaper doesn’t seem to be the most riveting topic ever, but INK promises to prove you wrong.

Writer James Graham has already proven that he has a talent for taking what might seem to be a dry historical topic and making it into stage magic. His show This House, about the 1974-79 Labour government, met rave reviews and it seems that Graham has worked his magic again.

Following a sold out run at the Almeida, INK is transferring to the Duke of York’s Theatre. Graham’s latest show focuses on Rupert Murdoch’s move into the British newspaper business in the 1960s. The show presents a compelling story but doesn’t try to make any judgements or messages about journalistic responsibility or media ethics. Instead, the audience is given a window into what the beginning of this new type of newspaper looked like and follows with the rivalry between the Sun and the Mirror.

The Almeida run of INK was rounded praised for its take on this topic, the stage direction, set design and acting. The Duke of York’s run promises to be as well received.

Do not miss booking for this strictly limited run. Tickets available now for INK running from 09 September to 06 January 2018.