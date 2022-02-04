Star cast announced for Anything Goes 2022 run Feb 4, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The 2021 smash-hit production of Anything Goes is returning to London’s Barbican this summer due to popular demand. The record-breaking musical will open 15 July 2022 for a limited summer run. You’ll get a kick out of the de-lovely cast that has just been announced featuring theatre icons Kerry Ellis and Bonnie Langford. They’re the top! Make sure you don’t miss out on tickets for Anything Goes – book now whilst the best availability lasts!

Kerry Ellis, Bonnie Langford, Denis Lawson and Simon Callow to star in Anything Goes in London!

Anything Goes London 2022 cast

Starring in Anything Goes at the Barbican is Kerry Ellis (Wicked) as Reno Sweeney, Bonnie Langford (9 to 5 Musical) as Evangeline Harcourt, Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson (New Tricks) as Moonface Martin and Olivier Award Winner Simon Callow (Four Weddings & a Funeral) as Elisha Whitney.

Reprising their co-starring roles will be Samuel Edwards (Les Misérables) as Billy Crocker, Carly Mercedes Dyer (The Color Purple) as Erma, Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of Mormon) as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley (A Christmas Carol) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Further casting will be announced soon. Keep an eye on our news pages for the latest updates.

Anything Goes star cast members said

Kerry Ellis said:

“I am so excited to be taking on the role of Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes this summer. This glorious show is classic musical theatre at its very best. Reno is an iconic character in musical theatre. I can’t wait to get my tap shoes on and share this fabulous musical with audiences up and down the country.”

Bonnie Langford said:

“I simply adore this show. It’s vibrant, fun and bursting with a feel-good energy that is contagious both on and off stage. It really is musical theatre at its finest.”

Anything Goes creative team

The London production of Anything Goes is brought to the stage by the award-winning Broadway creative team, featuring Kathleen Marshall who directed and choreographed. The musical also has set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jon Morrell, music direction and supervision by Stephen Ridley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, orchestrations by Michael Gibson, with additions by Bill Elliott, and wig design by Campbell Young.

What is Anything Goes about?

Climb aboard the S.S. American for a hilarious journey where etiquette is about to go overboard and it’s all hands on deck for the crew as they face rough seas! This popular classic follows two unlikely duos who set sail in search of true romance along with the help of singing and dancing sailors and destiny. It’s a little bit saucy and totally unforgettable!

Featuring beloved musical numbers such as ‘It’s De-Lovely’, ‘You’re The Top’ and ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’. You don’t want to miss this ship when it sets sail!

2022 London Anything Goes tickets are booking fast!

Don’t be left onshore when the S.S. American sets sail this July! Book tickets for Anything Goes now whilst the best availability lasts.