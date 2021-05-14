Sutton Foster to replace Megan Mullally in London’s Anything Goes May 14, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Anything Goes is set to be revived at London’s Barbican this summer for a limited season. The award-winning musical by Cole Porter and P.G. Wodehouse will feature classic musical hits such as ‘It’s De-Lovely’, ‘You’re The Top’ and ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’, as well as talent packed star cast. Sutton Foster has been announced the previously cast Megan Mullally in the fresh new production. Foster will make a splash in London Theatreland and you can still snag your Anything Goes tickets now!

Sutton Foster joins London Anything Goes cast as Reno Sweeney!

Sutton Foster joins Anything Goes London cast

It has been revealed that Tony Award-winning actress Sutton Foster will replace Megan Mullally in the upcoming production of Anything Goes at the Barbican this summer. Foster will reprise her award-winning role of Reno Sweeney, which she played in the 2011 Broadway revival. Sutton Foster is renowned for her work on Broadway; some of her most popular credits include Young Frankenstein, Little Women, Shrek The Musical and Violet. The internationally renowned star has won two Tony-Awards, two Drama Desk Awards and three Outer Critics Circle Awards. She has been announced to star opposite Hugh Jackman in the Broadway revival of The Music Man at the end of 2021.

Anything Goes London cast

Sutton Foster will be joining an ultra-talented cast that features Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney. Also featuring in the London Anything Goes cast are Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma.

What is Anything Goes about?

The multi-award-winning musical Anything Goes offers escapism aboard the S.S. American! Its all hands on deck for this crew, as rough seas are on the horizon and etiquette jumps ship! The musical follows two unlikely duos who set sail to find true romance but not without the help of destiny; and, of course, singing and dancing sailors. This beloved classic is a hilarious journey that is a little bit saucy and totally unforgettable!

Tickets for Anything Goes at London’s Barbican are booking up!

Secure your seats now to ensure you don’t miss Broadway star Sutton Foster reprise her Tony-Award-winning role of Reno Sweeney this summer. Book your Anything Goes tickets now and prepare to climb aboard!