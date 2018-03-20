Menu
    Take That surprises fans with a rooftop performance, joined by cast members of The Band

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Take That, who happen to be the co-producers of the new, critically-acclaimed musical, The Band, were joined by The Band's cast members for a show-stopping performance on the roof of the Theatre Royal Haymarket. The Tim Firth-written show itself features some of Take That's greatest hits but boasts a completely original storyline.

    Pictured: Take That and the cast of The Band perform on the roof of the historic Theatre Royal Haymarket in London on Monday, 19 March 2018, photo credit: Dave Hogan.

    The Band and Take That joined forces on Monday at 1 pm to offer Take That fans a taste of what's to come this Christmas. The surprise move is both a celebration of the hit tour transferring to the West End and a launch of ticket sales, which are bound to be some of the season's hottest tickets.

    The production, which is directed by Kim Gavin and Jack Ryder, stars winners of BBC's Let It Shine as the members of the eponymous band: Sario Solomon, Nick Carsberg, Curtis T Johns, AJ Bentley, and Yazdan Qafouri. Other cast members include Alison Fitzjohn as Claire, Rachel Lumberg as Rachel, Jayne McKenna as Zoe, Emily Joyce as Heather, Kate Howarth as Young Claire, Faye Christall as Young Rachel, Katy Clayton as Young Heather, Rachelle Diedericks as Debbie, Sarah Lauren Jacobs as Young Zoe, Andy Williams as Dave and Martin Miller as Jeff.

    The Band has already broken UK box office records and has been dubbed the fastest selling UK theatre tour of all time. For an in-depth look at everything you need to know about The Band, click here

    For tickets to see The Band perform at the Theatre Royal Haymarket this holiday season, click here. 

