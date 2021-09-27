Menu
    The 74th Annual Tony Award Winners Round-up

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The Tony Awards is one of the biggest nights in theatre every year. It is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and is televised on US television. Last night the winners were announced, and coming out on top was Moulin Rouge (which transfers to the West End this November) winning 10 awards.

    The UK also had its fair share of wins at this year’s awards. Notably, the Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol and Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance which transferred from London’s Young Vic to the West End and then onto Broadway won a fair sweep. Also winning an award is Adrienne Warren who originated the role of Tina Turner in the West End production of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical. Special mention to Jamie Lloyd’s Betrayal, transferring from the West End to Broadway, that was nominated in several categories.

    Read below for the full list of 2021 Tony Award Winners.

    Best Musical  

    Moulin Rouge!

    Best Play

    The Inheritance

    Best Revival of a Play

    A Soldier’s Play

    Best Book of a Musical

    Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody

    Best Score

    A Christmas Carol, Christopher Nightingale

    Best Direction of a Play

    Stephen DaldryThe Inheritance

    Best Direction of a Musical

    Alex TimbersMoulin Rouge!

    Best Choreography

    Sonya TayehMoulin Rouge!

    Best Orchestrations

    Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin LevineMoulin Rouge!

    Best Scenic Design of a Play

    Rob HowellA Christmas Carol

    Best Scenic Design of a Musical

    Derek McLaneMoulin Rouge!

    Best Costume Design of a Play

    Rob HowellA Christmas Carol

    Best Costume Design of a Musical

    Catherine ZuberMoulin Rouge!

    Best Lighting Design of a Play

    Hugh VanstoneA Christmas Carol

    Best Lighting Design of a Musical

    Justin TownsendMoulin Rouge!

    Best Sound Design of a Play

    Simon BakerA Christmas Carol

    Best Sound Design of a Musical

    Peter HylenskiMoulin Rouge!

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

    Mary-Louise ParkerThe Sound Inside

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

    Andrew BurnapThe Inheritance

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Adrienne Warren, TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Aaron TveitMoulin Rouge!

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

    David Alan GrierA Soldier's Play

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

    Lois SmithThe Inheritance

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Danny BursteinMoulin Rouge!

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Lauren PattenJagged Little Pill

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

