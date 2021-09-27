The 74th Annual Tony Award Winners Round-up
Posted on
| By Jade Ali
The Tony Awards is one of the biggest nights in theatre every year. It is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and is televised on US television. Last night the winners were announced, and coming out on top was Moulin Rouge (which transfers to the West End this November) winning 10 awards.
The UK also had its fair share of wins at this year’s awards. Notably, the Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol and Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance which transferred from London’s Young Vic to the West End and then onto Broadway won a fair sweep. Also winning an award is Adrienne Warren who originated the role of Tina Turner in the West End production of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical. Special mention to Jamie Lloyd’s Betrayal, transferring from the West End to Broadway, that was nominated in several categories.
Read below for the full list of 2021 Tony Award Winners.
The 74th Annual Tony Award Winners
Best Musical
Moulin Rouge!
Best Play
The Inheritance
Best Revival of a Play
A Soldier’s Play
Best Book of a Musical
Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody
Best Score
A Christmas Carol, Christopher Nightingale
Best Direction of a Play
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Best Direction of a Musical
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!
Best Choreography
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!
Best Orchestrations
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge!
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!
Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!
Best Sound Design of a Play
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Adrienne Warren, TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill