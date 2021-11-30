The Choir of Man extends West End run Nov 30, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Choir of Man has celebrated three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House, multiple sold-out US and Europe shows, and a successful opening in the West End at London’s The Arts Theatre. The international hit has announced that it will be extending its booking period until Spring 2022! Tickets for The Choir of Man are now booking until 3 April 2022!

New The Choir of Man booking period announced!

About The Choir of Man

The Choir of Man is a feel-good homage to the gathering place we all love so much - the pub! A cast of nine multi-talented guys bring together beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs combined with world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. Take the best trip to your local you’ll ever have – complete with a real working bar on stage! The Choir of Man features amazing reinventions of a vast range of music including folk, pop, rock and Broadway. There’s music from Guns ‘N’ Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia and many more!

The Choir of Man London cast

The Choir of Man West End cast stars Tom Brandon as the Hard Man, Miles Anthony Daley as the Romantic, Daniel Harnett as the Joker, Alistair Higgins as the Maestro, Freddie Huddleston as the Handyman, Richard Lock as the Beast, Mark Loveday as the Barman, Ben Norris as the Poet and Tyler Orphé-Baker as the Pub Bore. The cast is complete by Matt Beveridge and George Bray.

The Choir of Man creative team

The musical is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay. The Choir of Man is directed by Nic Doodson, and has musical supervision, vocal arrangements, and orchestrations by Jack Blume, with movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson and casting by Debbie O’Brien. Rachel Chapman is Associate Choreographer and Hollie Cassar is Associate Musical Director.

New West End The Choir of Man tickets have been released!

Don’t miss an epic feel-good night out in the West End! Book your tickets for The Choir of Man now whilst the best availability lasts!