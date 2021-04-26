Menu
    The Comeback to return to the West End this summer!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The hit play from comedy duo The Pin is making a comeback to the West End this July. The Comeback will return to London’s Nöel Coward Theatre for a three-week run, beginning on 7 July and coming to an end on 25 July 2021. Tickets for The Comeback will go on sale on Friday 30 April.

    The Comeback to reopen in the West End this July!

    New Play The Comeback

    Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen form award-winning comedy duo The Pin, who are ready to return to the West End to ensure side-splitting laughter for its audiences for a limited three-week run. This debut play strikes the perfect balance of escapism, upbeat but bittersweet nostalgia, and heart-warming feelings.

    What is The Comeback about?

    The pair play two comics on the rise, booked to open for a beloved, past-their-prime, duo, in a sleepy seaside village. The crowd may be underwhelming but the pair have heard tell there is an undercover Hollywood director amongst them and they see it as their chance to make their big break. The pair compete for the spotlight, squabbling backstage, mishaps occurring onstage and mayhem and hilarity occurring throughout.

    The Comeback creative team

    The play is directed by Emily Burns and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions. The play is created by Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen aka comedy duo The Pin. There is set and costume design by Rosanna Vize, lighting by Prema Mehta and sound and music by Giles Thomas.

    West End The Comeback tickets go on sale soon!

    Tickets for The Comeback will be booking from Friday and you’ll want to set your reminder to avoid missing out on this heart-warming but hilarious West End play.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

