The Ferryman extends again, releases new casting information Nov 29, 2017 | By Posted on| By London Theatre Direct Jez Butterworth’s critically acclaimed show The Ferryman has been extended for the third time, now booking until 19th May 2018 at London’s Gielgud Theatre. New cast members have also been announced and the new company will have their premiere performance on 8th January 2018.

The new cast includes Rosalie Craig (As You Like It, The Threepenny Opera) as Caitlin Carney, Owen McDonnell (Single-Handed, RTÉ/ ITV; Paula) as Quinn Carney and Justin Edwards (The Thick of It, The Man Who Invented Christmas) as Tom Kettle.

In addition the company will include Stella McCusker as Aunt Maggie Far Away, Siân Thomas as Aunt Pat, Declan Conlon as Muldoon, Dean Ashton as Frank Magennis, Terence Keeley as Diarmaid Corcoran, Sean Delaney as Michael Carney, Francis Mezza as Shane Corcoran, Kevin Creedon as JJ Carney, Laurie Kynaston as Oisin Carney and Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Shena Carney.

Catherine McCormack will continue in her role as Mary Carney, as will Charles Dale as Father Horrigan, Mark Lambert as Uncle Pat and Glenn Speers as Lawrence Malone. As before the full company comprises 37 performers: 17 main adults, 7 covers, 12 children on rota and 1 baby.

The Ferryman tickets for the extended run are available now, be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.