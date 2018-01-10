Menu
    The Grinning Man announces West End extension

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    The Grinning Man has announced an extension of its run at Trafalgar Studios until 14 April, 2018.

    Following an immensely successful run at the Bristol Old Vic, The Grinning Man transferred to the West End at Trafalgar Studios in the beginning of December 2017. The show has continued to be extremely well received by critics, industry insiders and audiences alike. The show is directed by Tony Award winner Tom Morris and stars Louis Maskell as Grinpayne, Sanne den Besten as Dea and Julian Bleach as Barkliphedro.

    This show is not to be missed. Book The Grinning Man tickets now to take advantage of the extended run!

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

