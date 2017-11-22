The Grinning Man launch event Nov 22, 2017 | By Posted on| By Lucy Beirne After it’s critically acclaimed run at Bristol Old Vic, The Grinning Man opened its doors to a lucky few for an exclusive peek on how the show is shaping up prior to its run at Trafalgar Studios. It did not disappoint.

Under the direction of Tony award-winner Tom Morris (War Horse), The Grinning Man follows the dark story of Grinpayne and how he got that hideous smile. The gothic show showcases a haunting score, and an exciting example of new, British writing under the clever penmanship of Tim Phillips, Marc Teitler and Carl Grose, who injects Hugo’s original novel with a chilling new lease of life.

The Grinning Man sees the creative reunion of Tom Morris and two of his original puppeteers, who began their careers inside Joey and Topthorn in the original production of War Horse. Now, these extraordinary puppeteers are bringing the eerie characters of The Grinning Man to life with the unique art form of puppetry. Each puppet introduced to the audience was as sinister as they were endearing.

Louis Maskell gave an exciting introduction to the show's score as he stormed through the numbers in the title role.

The ensemble is made of a tight cast who powered through the score in this sneak preview. For anyone looking for an alternative fairy tale this Christmas, The Grinning Man will be the show for you.