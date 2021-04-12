The Last Five Years to transfer to the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre Apr 12, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Jason Robert Brown’s award-winning musical is set to transfer to London’s Vaudeville Theatre after a critically acclaimed run at Southwark Playhouse last year; as well as a worldwide stream on stream.theatre which was hugely successful. The Drama Desk Award-winning show will have a strictly limited 4-week run in the West End which will open, in previews, on 17 September. Tickets for The Last Five Years are now booking and you can be amongst the first to secure yours!

Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson in The Last Five Years | © Pamela Raith

The Last Five Years Musical West End run

The production of The Last Five Years at London’s Southwark Playhouse was nominated for eight Offie Awards and won two; Best Director and Best Musical Production. The musical will transfer to the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre for its first significant West End run in September; with an official opening night on 23 September. The strictly limited run will have its last performance on 13 October 2021.

The Last Five Years Cast and Creative

Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson will reprise their roles as Cathy and Jamie respectively. Molly Lynch made her professional debut in the West End in ENO’s Sweeney Todd. Lynch then went on to appear in Fiddler on the Roof in the role of Chava. Her other credits include playing Betty in the UK Touring production of Sunset Boulevard and appearing most recently in The Light in the Piazza at Royal Festival Hall. Oli Higginson’s theatre credits include The Haystack at Hampstead Theatre, Maggie and Ted at White Bear Theatre, Napoleon Blown Apart at Arcola Theatre and The Assassination of Marcus Garvey at Theatre 503. He has recently appeared on Netflix’s Bridgerton and will soon be appearing in The Pursuit of Love.

The creative team is led by Jonathan O’Boyle as director, Sam Spencer with choreography, Lee Newby with set and costume design, Jamie Platt with lighting design, and Adam Fisher with sound design. Leo Munby is Musical director and casting is by Jane Deitch.

What is The Last Five Years about?

This emotionally powerful musical follows the intimate story of two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love with each other over the span of five years. The Last Five Years has an unconventional structure and depicts Cathy, a struggling actor, telling her story in reverse and starting at the end of their relationship. Meanwhile, Jamie, a literary prodigy, tell his story chronologically and begins when they first meet. The characters stories only cross once in the musical, at the scene of their wedding, which falls in the middle of the show.

The Last Five Years West End tickets are on sale now!

The beloved musical is transferring to the West End for just a four-week run and tickets are bound to be snapped up fast. Book your tickets for The Last Five Years now to avoid missing out!