The Last Five Years transfers to Garrick Theatre for an extended run! Jun 25, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years will be instead opening at the larger West End’s Garrick Theatre this Autumn for an extended limited season. The musical will begin previews on 17 September and now run until 17 October 2021. After a critically acclaimed run at the Southwark Playhouse last year and a hugely successful worldwide stream, the production transfers to the West End for its first major West End run.

The Last Five Years transfers to the West End's Garrick Theatre for an extended run! | Photography by Pamela Raith

About The Last Five Years

The Drama Desk Award-winning musical premiered in 2001 at Northlight Theatre and ran off-Broadway in 2002 at Minetta Theatre. The production was nominated for six Drama Desk Awards and won the 2002 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics. In 2014, it was adapted into a film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. Until last year, the musical had only one London run at the Other Palace starring Samantha Barks and Jonathan Bailey. In 2020, The Last Five Years had a celebrated run at London’s Southwark Playhouse and due to demand, later streamed worldwide! The upcoming run at the Garrick Theatre will be the first time the musical has had a significant run of length in the West End.

The Last Five Years West End cast and creative

Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson will reprise their roles as Cathy and Jamie respectively in the West End. Lynch made her professional debut in ENO’s Sweeney Todd. She has also appeared in Sunset Boulevard (UK Tour) and The Light in the Piazza (Royal Festival Hall, London). Higginson’s previous theatre credits include The Haystack (Hampstead Theatre), Napoleon Blown Apart (Arcola Theatre), and The Assassination of Marcus Garvey (Theatre 503). Most recently Higginson has appeared in Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton and BBC1’s The Pursuit of Love.

Jonathan O’Boyle will return to direct the production. The creative team also includes Sam Spencer-Lane (choreography), Lee Newby (set and costume design), Jamie Platt (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Leo Munby (musical direction), and Jane Deitch (casting).

What is The Last Five Years about?

The Last Five Years is an intimate and emotionally powerful tale of two New Yorkers who tell us the story of how they fell in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical has an unconventional structure, with the characters sharing their recollection of their love story from opposite ends of the tale. Cathy, a struggling actor, begins at the end of their stormy relationship, whilst Jamie, a literary prodigy, begins at their illustrious first meeting. The characters only cross paths once, in the middle of their musical, at their wedding.

Tickets for The Last Five Years Garrick Theatre run are available now!

Jason Robert Brown's award-winning musical is set to be a West End hit!