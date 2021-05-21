The Mirror and the Light to premiere at the Gielgud Theatre September 2021 May 21, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Hilary Mantel, this new play will premiere at London’s Gielgud Theatre in September 2021. The production will have a strictly limited run with performances beginning 23 September 2021 and finishing on 28 November 2021The novel is the third instalment in a trilogy about the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell. Tickets for The Mirror and the Light go on sale on Thursday 27 May.

Hilary Mantel and Ben Miles adapt The Mirror and The Light for the West End

The Mirror and the Light West End cast

Ben Miles will resume his role as Thomas Cromwell, joined by Nathaniel Parker who resumes his Oliver-Award winning and Tony Award-nominated role as Henry VIII. Further casting has yet to be announced.

The Mirror and the Light creative team

Dame Hilary Mantel has adapted her novel for the stage with Ben Miles. Jeremy Herrin returns to direct the play. The production will feature scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, who won Oliver and Tony Awards for his work on the previous productions. There will be music by Stephen Warbeck.

What is The Mirror and the Light about?

The Mirror and the Light is the final novel from Hilary Mantel’s trilogy about the journey of Thomas Cromwell. The chief minister from Henry VIII’s court, the story follows Cromwell’s rise from a self-made man to one of the most powerful and influential figures of sixteenth-century England. The third novel of the trilogy focuses on the last four years of his life, from 1536 post the death of Anne Boleyn to 1540 when he dies via public execution at the Tower of London.

England, 1536. Anne Boleyn’s head lies in a sack. Jane Seymour gives King Henry only a fleeting hope of a healthy heir. Thomas Cromwell continues his ruthless ascent from the gutters of Putney to the highest rank beside his master. But with the threat of invasion and the King’s legacy tottering, Cromwell is vulnerable and his enemies are poised to strike.

The further you climb, the harder you fall.

The Mirror and the Light tickets will be on sale soon!

Tickets for The Mirror and the Light will go on sale next week on 27 May. The highly anticipated play is set to see tickets in high demand, the previous Wolf Hall productions having sold out in London in 2014.