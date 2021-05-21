Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Mirror and the Light to premiere at the Gielgud Theatre September 2021

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Hilary Mantel, this new play will premiere at London’s Gielgud Theatre in September 2021. The production will have a strictly limited run with performances beginning 23 September 2021 and finishing on 28 November 2021The novel is the third instalment in a trilogy about the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell. Tickets for The Mirror and the Light go on sale on Thursday 27 May.

    The Mirror and the Light to premiere at the Gielgud Theatre September 2021
    Hilary Mantel and Ben Miles adapt The Mirror and The Light for the West End

    The Mirror and the Light West End cast

    Ben Miles will resume his role as Thomas Cromwell, joined by Nathaniel Parker who resumes his Oliver-Award winning and Tony Award-nominated role as Henry VIII. Further casting has yet to be announced.

    The Mirror and the Light creative team

    Dame Hilary Mantel has adapted her novel for the stage with Ben Miles. Jeremy Herrin returns to direct the play. The production will feature scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, who won Oliver and Tony Awards for his work on the previous productions. There will be music by Stephen Warbeck.

    What is The Mirror and the Light about?

    The Mirror and the Light is the final novel from Hilary Mantel’s trilogy about the journey of Thomas Cromwell. The chief minister from Henry VIII’s court, the story follows Cromwell’s rise from a self-made man to one of the most powerful and influential figures of sixteenth-century England. The third novel of the trilogy focuses on the last four years of his life, from 1536 post the death of Anne Boleyn to 1540 when he dies via public execution at the Tower of London.

    England, 1536. Anne Boleyn’s head lies in a sack. Jane Seymour gives King Henry only a fleeting hope of a healthy heir. Thomas Cromwell continues his ruthless ascent from the gutters of Putney to the highest rank beside his master. But with the threat of invasion and the King’s legacy tottering, Cromwell is vulnerable and his enemies are poised to strike.

    The further you climb, the harder you fall.

    The Mirror and the Light tickets will be on sale soon!

    Tickets for The Mirror and the Light will go on sale next week on 27 May. The highly anticipated play is set to see tickets in high demand, the previous Wolf Hall productions having sold out in London in 2014.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    First Look: Images of Arinzé Kene from Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical have been released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The producers of the brand-new Bob Marley musical have released some exciting first look images of Arinzé Kene... Read more

    What’s on at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Summer 2021?

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Theatre is returning and live performances are set to resume after long closures due to lockdown. London’s Rege... Read more

    First Look: Walden releases new photos ahead of opening next week!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    New West End play Walden is set open next week on 22 May 2021 at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre as the fir... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies