    The Musical Marathon at The Other Palace announces a star-studded cast

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The artistic director for The Other PalacePaul Taylor-Mills, has just announced the line-up for The Musical Marathon, which is a fundraising concert for The Terrence Higgins Trust. The concert will be held at The Other Palace over Easter weekend.

    The Musical Marathon will be co-hosted by Taylor-Mills himself and comedian Vikki Stone. Featured stars include Olivier Award nominee Lucie Shorthouse (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls), Olivier Saville (Wicked), Suzie Mathers (Wicked), Evelyn Hoskins (Carrie), and Lucie Jones (Rent, Legally Blonde).

    This all-star line-up will also be joined by Liam Doyle, James Gillan. Bronté Barbé, Luke Bayer, Sam Cassidy, Kane Oliver Parry, Lauran Rae, Idriss Kargbo, Jodie Steele, George Ure, Tosh Wanogho Maud and Peter Caulfield.

    The concert will be raising money for The Terrence Higgins Trust, a British charity that provides sexual health and HIV services. Paul Taylor-Mills will be participating in a running event for the charity next month.

    The Musical Marathon will be held at The Other Palace on Easter Sunday, 1 April at 6pm. If you happen to be in London this Easter holiday, then you won't want to miss a night chock-full of musical talent. Support a good cause and book your tickets now! All proceeds will go towards Taylor-Mills' London Marathon efforts in support of the Terrence Higgins Trust.

    For your Musical Marathon tickets, click here.

