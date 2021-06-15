The Prince of Egypt confirms full West End company Jun 15, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Prince of Egypt performances will begin in just over two weeks time in accordance with the UK Government Step 3 protocols; i.e. socially distanced audiences. Prior to the reopening of the West End’s new musical at London’s Dominion Theatre next month, the production has confirmed its complete cast, orchestra and company of a staggering 154 for its return.

Three new ensemble cast members will be joining the previously announced Clive Rowe as Jethro, Catherine Cornwall, Daniel Luiz and Samuel Sarpong-Broni. The musical’s reopening will mark their West End debuts.

The Prince of Egypt West cast of 46 features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward. They are joined by young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

The orchestra will be composed of Dave Rose (Musical Director), Mark Collins (Associate Musical Director, Keyboards), Nina Foster/Fiona McCapra (job share), Sonya Fairbairn, Penny Ainscow, Sebastian Rudnicki (Violins), Fiona Davies (Viola), Magda Pietraszewska (Cello), Rory Dempsey (Bass), Rupert Widdows (Woodwind), Tony Cross (Trumpet, Flugelhorn), Duncan Fuller, David McQueen (Horns), John Gregson (Guitars), Murdoch MacDonald (Percussion) and Dan Ellis (Drums).

The Stage Management team will be Anthony Field (Company Stage Manager), Dominique Pierre-Louis (Stage Manager), Ryan Quelch (Deputy Stage Manager), Nuri Chang, Charlotte Johnson (Assistant Stage Managers/Book Cover), Simon Humphris, Chrissie Huxford and Tracey Farrell (Assistant Stage Managers). They are joined by a further 84 backstage staff.

Producers DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw said in a joint statement: “On behalf of our authors, creative team and co-producers, we are proud to welcome back our exceptional company of 154 individuals and to once again deliver live performances of this epic theatrical re-imagining of the classic DreamWorks Animation film. While initial performances will be in front of socially distanced audiences, we, as one of the West End’s biggest shows and employers, will need a Government-backed insurance scheme against future COVID-related shutdowns and to move to full capacity at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, we look forward to audiences returning from 1 July to the comfort and COVID-secure environment of the Dominion Theatre.”

West End The Prince of Egypt tickets are booking now!

The musical will open as previously planned on 1 July 2021 with socially distanced audiences in place until 4 September 2021. Tickets for The Prince of Egypt at the West End’s Dominion Theatre are available for the social distanced run now!