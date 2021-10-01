Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Prince of Egypt will conclude West End run in January 2022

    Posted on | By Nicky Sweetland

    The West End prodcution of The Prince of Egypt will conclude its run in Janury 2022, it has been announced today. The show, which has been seen by an incredible 180,000 people, has added extra performances in December and will play its last performance at the Dominion Theatre on Saturday 8th January 2022. 
     

    The Prince of Egypt is one of the greatest stories ever told. A mother’s love leads one woman to send her child into the unknown, and another woman to hide the truth about where he came from. The saga of Moses and his brother Ramses who would become Pharaoh. The tale of a brother exiled, finally returning to his home and fighting to free his people from the bonds of slavery and lead them to the Promised Land.  This is a story that will change everything, forever.

    The Prince of Egypt was a feature-length animated musical film released by DreamWorks Animation in 1998. The film, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary was a box office success, becoming the highest-grossing non-Disney animated film of the time. The film features songs from Stephen Schwartz, a score from Hans Zimmer and the film's celebrated screenplay was written by Phillip LaZebnik. The Prince of Egypt featured a star-studded array of vocal talent including Val Kilmer (who voiced Moses and God), Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Glover, Patrick Stewart, Helen Mirren, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

    By Nicky Sweetland

    Related news

    The 74th Annual Tony Award Winners Round-up

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Tony Awards is one of the biggest nights in theatre every year. It is presented by the Broadway League and the Am... Read more

    Back to the Future The Musical extends West End run!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The musical adaptation recently celebrated its official West End opening night, thrilling its audiences and even the ... Read more

    Rachel York and Haydn Gwynne to join Anything Goes cast

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Rachel York and Haydn Gwynne are joining the cast of Anything Goes in London, taking over the roles of Reno Swee... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies