The Prince of Egypt will conclude West End run in January 2022 Oct 1, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicky Sweetland The West End prodcution of The Prince of Egypt will conclude its run in Janury 2022, it has been announced today. The show, which has been seen by an incredible 180,000 people, has added extra performances in December and will play its last performance at the Dominion Theatre on Saturday 8th January 2022.



The Prince of Egypt is one of the greatest stories ever told. A mother’s love leads one woman to send her child into the unknown, and another woman to hide the truth about where he came from. The saga of Moses and his brother Ramses who would become Pharaoh. The tale of a brother exiled, finally returning to his home and fighting to free his people from the bonds of slavery and lead them to the Promised Land. This is a story that will change everything, forever.

The Prince of Egypt was a feature-length animated musical film released by DreamWorks Animation in 1998. The film, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary was a box office success, becoming the highest-grossing non-Disney animated film of the time. The film features songs from Stephen Schwartz, a score from Hans Zimmer and the film's celebrated screenplay was written by Phillip LaZebnik. The Prince of Egypt featured a star-studded array of vocal talent including Val Kilmer (who voiced Moses and God), Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Glover, Patrick Stewart, Helen Mirren, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.