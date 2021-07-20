The Prince of Egypt will revert to full capacity audiences from 23 July Jul 20, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End’s hit musical The Prince of Egypt will have just three performances to socially distanced audiences, on 21 July and both shows on 22 July, before reverting to full capacity audiences from 23 July. The Prince of Egypt tickets are available for full capacity audience performances now.

What differences will there be when performances revert to full capacity?

The Prince of Egypt will revert to having full capacity audiences, however, it will contain its rigorous hygiene and COVID-secure audience protocols. This will include timed arrivals, increased airflow and the expectation/recommendation of wearing face masks.

The producers said DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw in a joint statement: “In adherence of the latest UK Government advice and concurrently with all other West End theatres, we will now begin reverting to full capacity audiences. In order to maintain the maximum safety and comfort of our audiences, and to best protect the Dominion Theatre’s fantastic frontline staff, we will be maintaining stringent hygiene protocols and COVID-secure measures throughout the venue, including timed arrivals and increased airflow. The wearing of face coverings by audiences will be expected and recommended, unless medically exempt. All staff interacting with the public will be wearing face coverings. In the meantime, we’d like to thank our incredible audiences who have so effusively welcomed The Prince of Egypt back to the West End and for all the messages received by the Dominion Theatre praising the exemplary safety protocols already in operation.”

The Prince of Egypt West End cast

The Prince of Egypt cast features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward. They are joined by young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

What is The Prince of Egypt about?

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

