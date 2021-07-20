Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Prince of Egypt will revert to full capacity audiences from 23 July

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The West End’s hit musical The Prince of Egypt will have just three performances to socially distanced audiences, on 21 July and both shows on 22 July, before reverting to full capacity audiences from 23 July. The Prince of Egypt tickets are available for full capacity audience performances now.

    The Prince of Egypt will revert to full capacity audiences from 23 July
    The Prince of Egypt is reverting to full capacity audiences | Photo credit: Matt Crockett

    What differences will there be when performances revert to full capacity?

    The Prince of Egypt will revert to having full capacity audiences, however, it will contain its rigorous hygiene and COVID-secure audience protocols. This will include timed arrivals, increased airflow and the expectation/recommendation of wearing face masks.

    The producers said DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw in a joint statement: “In adherence of the latest UK Government advice and concurrently with all other West End theatres, we will now begin reverting to full capacity audiences. In order to maintain the maximum safety and comfort of our audiences, and to best protect the Dominion Theatre’s fantastic frontline staff, we will be maintaining stringent hygiene protocols and COVID-secure measures throughout the venue, including timed arrivals and increased airflow. The wearing of face coverings by audiences will be expected and recommended, unless medically exempt. All staff interacting with the public will be wearing face coverings. In the meantime, we’d like to thank our incredible audiences who have so effusively welcomed The Prince of Egypt back to the West End and for all the messages received by the Dominion Theatre praising the exemplary safety protocols already in operation.” 

    The Prince of Egypt West End cast

    The Prince of Egypt cast features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi AkandeCasey Al-ShaqsyJoe AtkinsonDanny Becker, Felipe BejaranoPàje CampbellCatherine CornwallAdam FilipeSoophia ForoughiNatalie GreenJack Harrison-CooperKalene JeansChristian KnightJessica LeeOliver LidertDaniel LuizJay MarshScott MauriceCarly MilesAlice ReadieSamuel Sarpong-BroniChristopher ShortMolly SmithRicardo WalkerDanny WilliamsNiko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward. They are joined by young performers Cian Eagle-ServiceMaiya EastmondJersey Blu GeorgiaTaylor JenkinsMia LakhaGeorge Menezes CuttsIman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

    What is The Prince of Egypt about?

    Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

    The Prince of Egypt musical tickets are now booking!

    Return to the West End and head to the Dominion Theatre to see the popular hit musical! More tickets for The Prince of Egypt are available now.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Jersey Boys announces full cast!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The highly anticipated return of the Jersey Boys has revealed full casting ahead of beginning performa... Read more

    Full West End Mary Poppins return cast has been announced!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s award-winning production of Mary Poppins returns to the West End's Prince E... Read more

    West End dates have been announced for Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Cabaret has confirmed its West End opening date! The show will star Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies