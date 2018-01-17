The Rat Pack – Live from Las Vegas "a night of pure fun" Jan 17, 2018 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali When you think of the infamous West End, whether you’re visiting London or you’ve lived here all your life, you think of glamour and lights. Well, The Rat Pack offer you an insight into true showbiz, but you won’t be thinking of London for long as they will transport you to the smoky atmosphere of classic Las Vegas. If you’re unaware of the Rat Pack, then know it is made up of three of the biggest entertainers in show business, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr and Dean Martin.

If you’re looking for a night of pure fun and ready to be entertained, then this is the perfect show for you. The Rat Pack offer you their greatest hits, including ‘That’s Amore’, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ and ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’. If these classics aren’t enough to peak your interest, then maybe Ella Fitzgerald celebrating her centenary will. On top of that will be the Burrelli Sisters performing along with these outstanding entertainers, to add to the true glamour of the evening, all in the setting of the infamous Sands Hotel.

Whilst the setting is a hotel in Las Vegas, the set itself is simple, the setup simply being the band on a raised platform with stairs leading down to the main section of the stage and a piano. Don’t let its simplicity fool you though, as it is the wonderful music from the live band, the impact of the incredible voices that will fill the theatre and the dazzling costumes, that truly take you back through time.

Frank Sinatra is a household name, having helped shape the music industry and creating such a significant impact on pop culture itself. These are some very big shoes to step in to but Garrett Phillips sure does fly you to the moon with his effortless portrayal, being the glue that holds the show together and showcasing such a big voice that it will have you sitting stunned in your seat.

Now, if these magnificent songs and entertainers weren’t enough on their own, then there is the underlying of the story. Again, it is simple, but it continues to work in their favour, the simplicity being clean cut and classic, and they execute it flawlessly. They’ve taken three of the biggest entertainers and set them up in a famous hotel in Vegas and got them to put on a show, the drinks flowing and the smoke creating a physical atmosphere. As the night goes on, the more intoxicated they become, and with that comes more laughs and the fun greater yet.

This show is nothing short of being thoroughly entertaining and fun, it’s packed full of classic quips, humour and some of the best songs ever created. It truly is show business at its finest and you really don’t want to miss out. Grab tickets whilst you can before the Rat Pack leave town!