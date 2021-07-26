Menu
    The Rocky Horror Show set to return to the London Stage

    Posted on | By Nicky Sweetland

    The Rocky Horror Show is returning to the London stage this autumn. Richard O’Brian’s hugely legendary rock musical is heading to The Peacock Theatre as part of its world tour. Opening on 10th October 2021, the production will star Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba as Brad and will be directed by Christopher Luscombe.

    Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show returns to the UK as part of a sell-out worldwide tour, having been seen by over 30 million theatregoers.

    The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

    Directed by Christopher Luscombe and featuring timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp.

