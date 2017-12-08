London Theatre Review: The Snowman at the Peacock Theatre Dec 8, 2017 | By Posted on| By Grace McCabe (Updated on Jun 24, 2019) The Snowman is a story which plays a large part in every Christmas, just as the Coca-Cola advert or Michael Bublé singing on the radio. The story follows a young boy as his Snowman comes alive and they begin a night of adventures together in the snow.

The Snowman will melt your heart this Christmas!

Entering the Peacock Theatre, we were welcomed by the snow globe stage design. Children all around us, the main target audience, watched in wonder and excitedly asked what was going to happen. As the lights dimmed, we watched as our young protagonist got ready to play in the snow and created his snowman. Soon, night falls and as the little boy goes outside, he watches as his creation comes to life and they begin to explore inside the house.

The Cat in Act One received some wonderful reviews from the little ones around us, amazed as it danced with the Snowman. The dancing throughout the first half was very light and characteristic, as we see each character develop the storyline as the little boy and the snowman journey through the house and out into the snow.

As the First Act comes to a close, we watch as the snowman takes the boy’s hand and they soar into the air, flying over the town and off to more adventures. This moment is beyond magical and with Aled Jones’ newer recording of the song “Walking in the Air”, the moment gained a fresh look and added to the traditional scene that is a staple of the Christmas season.

In Act Two, our protagonists continue their adventure to Lapland and meet Snowmen and Snowwomen from all around the world until they reach the home of Santa Claus. Jack Frost makes an appearance causing mischief, as usual, and our own snowman has a romantic moment. However, the real star of Act Two was easily the man in red himself as the children excitedly waved, trying to get his attention.

The Second Act of the show contained more technically challenging routines, including a beautiful duet between the lovely Ice Princess and the Snowman. We also see some exciting leaps and bounds from Jack Frost and some proper Christmas ceilidh inspired reels from the cast as they celebrate together.

The grace and ease of movement by the Snowman must be commented on, with such a large and baggy costume, it was incredible how smooth his movements remained throughout the performance, it really did add to the magic.

This is a beautiful story aimed at the younger generation that still captures the imagination of the adult Christmas spirit. The Snowman has already been running for many years, yet it still draws the attention of young audiences every Christmas. The story is bright and easy to follow for youngsters and in an age where everything has to involve technology, it was wonderful to see so many young minds fascinated by the characters on stage. The dancing is beautiful and not too “ballet technical” that the young audience members will lose focus, just enough to add a spark of magic to the story.

With Christmas just around the corner, I would recommend The Snowman musical to anyone who loves a traditional Christmas and wants to begin celebrating. Just be ready for the final moment, like all good things, it must come to an end.

The Snowman is set to be revived once more for its special 22nd year in London's West End. Book your tickets for the Christmas 2019 run of The Snowman at the Peacock Theatre now to secure the best seats at the best prices.