The WhatsOnStage Awards will return for their 22nd year! Nov 17, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Today WhatsOnStage announced that their annual awards ceremony the WhatsOnStage Awards will return for their 22nd year, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday 27 February 2022 at the West End’s Prince of Wales Theatre. The ceremony will include the announcement of award winners as well as exclusive live performances featuring a range of West End talent. Voting for this years nominees is now open and will close on Friday 26 November 2021.

22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominations are now open!

22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major theatre awards that are decided by theatregoers. The Awards ceremony is now in its 22nd year. Nominations are open now until 26 November 2021 before the shortlists are announced. Following this, voting opens on Thursday 9 December and then closes on 21 January 2022. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 27 February 2022.

What WhatsOnStage Awards categories are there?

The technical categories include choreography, costume design, direction, graphic design, lighting design, musical direction, set design, sound design and video design. The shortlist will be decided by an independent panel of industry experts. The shortlists will be then voted on by theatregoers.

What’s different about the 22nd WhatsOnStage Awards?

WhatsOnStage are changing the eligibility of the following categories Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Play, Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Play. Readers will be able to nominate two individuals per category. Following the closing of nominations, WhatsOnStage will compile a shortlist by identifying the names with the most votes and then consulting the nominees to see where they would prefer to be represented.

From WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Coleman

WhatsOnStage's Sarah Coleman said today: