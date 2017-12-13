The Woman in White Dec 13, 2017 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It may be Christmas time, the season of cheer, but who doesn’t love a good tragedy. Well, The Woman in White is the most perfect Christmas tragedy; not via theme but in the sense that no one can be too sad watching a tragedy in which every word is sung. This production, brought to you by Andrew Lloyd Webber himself, is moving in every way you would expect from a musical.

The music is no less than stunning, the sound score and singing alike, and it would be a surprise if you weren’t blown away. The intimacy of the venue, Charing Cross Theatre, adds perfectly to the atmosphere; the power of the music is more intense in the small space. If you’re a fan of sung-through musicals, then you’re in for a treat. The astounding cast never falter, no breathlessness or flat notes, and each number is energetic and bold.

The numbers aren’t only beautifully written, the music no doubt outstanding, but performed to the max, talent radiating throughout the cast. Carolyn Maitland is an absolute show stealer, the story not revolving around her character, Marian, but she is the glue that pieces it all together. The numbers that she performs grip the entire audience, her voice nothing less than goosebump-inducing.

As wonderful as the music may be, it’s the story that is the true focal point, a tragic tale that captures you completely. Of course, the music and number only amplify the story but balanced perfectly, so not to distract from the suspense-filled tale. Again, the cast showcase their talent, not only in their singing but in their acting. It’s quite a dramatic ride and it will have you pinned to your seat; eyes wide open.

The production is staged exquisitely, both set and lighting, contributing massively to the telling of the story. The set is relatively simple and yet beautiful and the lighting complementary to the atmosphere of the story.

The Woman in White has a strictly limited season of just 12 weeks so do catch it whilst you can because February will be here before you know it and you don’t want to miss uncovering the secret of the Woman in White. Not to mention the unmissable entanglement that is the love story this musical has to offer. Go and root for true love, justice and good in the face of evil.