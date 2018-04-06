Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    This is no Black Widow!

    Posted on | By Kay Johal

    Currently playing at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Manuel Puig’s novel Kiss of the Spider Woman has been adapted for the stage, with a running time of 1 hour 40 minutes, cramming in every conceivable emotion. It tells the tale of two men who are cellmates in prison. One sentenced for gross misconduct, the other for his political stances. We watch as they learn to adapt to the cards that life has dealt them, along with trying to learn to live again.

    This is no Black Widow!

    This is a story of acceptance, of how opposites attract. How love is forgiveness. Whatever the circumstance, it is just fine to be comfortable in the uncomfortable.

    We start by watching two incomparable men trying to connect. The tension, the atmosphere, the difficulty. Each telling their very different stories to one another and seeking a mutual and neutral ground. After a short while, we go from noticing their gender to observing two people trying to pass time together. To watch their bond grow, deepen and evolve is gripping. Samuel Barnet as Molina is mesmerising. Declan Bennett in the role of hard man and protester Valentin, shows us his softer side through a conversation about his favourite films. Shadows were projected onto the set and this added beauty to what is, in essence, a piece about love, whatever the form. This is where director Laurie Sansom’s skills show, the beauty of general conversation meaning much more than, well, general conversation.  The imagery and content of the cinematic story kept me enthralled throughout. The two start to become one as their relationship blossoms to more than just friendship.

    And then they consummate their love: tenderly, ferociously, animalistically, captivatingly.

    The underlying theme of this play, in my eyes, is that love is always the answer, whatever the question. You will emerge looking at the world through fresh eyes. It is the core of the play, the nuances and the inflections, that will stay with you long after you have left the theatre.

    Kiss of the Spider Woman is playing through 5 May, you can book your Kiss of the Spider Woman tickets here.

     

    Kay Johal
    By Kay Johal

    Kay particularly enjoys musicals and has a passion for writing.

    Related news

    Back to the Future The Musical extends to October 2022!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The WhatsOnStage Awards Best Musical winner has extended its West End run at the Adelphi Theatre due to popular ... Read more

    Anything Goes in London. Kerry Ellis, Bonnie Langford, Denis Lawson and Simon Callow.

    Olivier Awards 2022 Nominations

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Olivier Award 2022 nominations have been announced with Anything Goes earning nine nominations for its summer 202... Read more

    Bright yellow words and a dark pink background. DEATHDROP [the O is a magnifying glass] above: JuJuBee, Kitty Scott-Claus, Vinegar Strokes, Holly Stars, Richard Energy, Georgia Frost, Anna Phylactic. Below: The smash hit drag murder mystery. Bottom: Criterion Theatre. Image: The all-drag cast are in the background.

    #TicketTuesday Death Drop

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    It’s Ticket Tuesday and this week we are giving away a pair of tickets to see the Death Drop at the West End&rs... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies