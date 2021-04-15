Tickets for RE:EMERGE plays Walden, J’Ouvert, Anna X on sale now!

What is RE:EMERGE?

Supported by Arts Council England, RE:EMERGE is a new season of plays from Sonia Friedman Productions and Artistic Director Ian Rickson with the goal of assisting the reopening and re-energising of our beloved theatres. They aim to create a space in the West End for new voices and bring together fresh talent, whilst providing support for future theatremakers. They endeavour to tackle the issues our society faces head-on, such as structural inequality, climate change and economics of truth in the age of the internet.

What plays does the RE:EMERGE season include?

Walden (22 May – 12 June 2021)

Walden is the first play in the RE:EMERGE season and will open this May at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre starring Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun and Lydia Wilson. The debut play from Amy Berryman is a story of two sisters, one a NASA botanist just returned from a year-long moon mission and the other a former NASA architect, who unearth old wounds in an attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that came between them.



J’Ouvert (16 June – 3 July 2021)

J’Ouvert is the debut play from award-winner Yasmin Joseph and will be the second instalment in Sonia Friedman Productions’ RE:EMERGE season. It’s a hilarious and fearless play about two best friends who battle to preserve tradition whilst fighting for a space in a world they thought was already theirs. Directed by actor Rebekah Murrell, J’Ouvert stars Annice Boparai, Gabrielle Brooks, Sapphire Joy and DJ Zuyane Russell.



Anna X (10 July – 4 August 2021)

The third instalment in the RE:EMERGE season is Anna X which will open in July at the Harold Pinter Theatre for a strictly limited run. James Charlton’s new play follows Anna and Ariel who find themselves immersed in the world of front-row fashion shows, private views and endless parties but can they keep up with the addictive life of a New York social elite? Starring Golden Globe Award-winner Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan, Anna X is going to be a must-see this summer!



Tickets for RE:EMERGE plays Walden, J’Ouvert and Anna X now booking!

You can book all three RE:EMERGE plays with us now! Return to the theatre from May to see all-new plays with star casts from as little as £6.