TINA: the Tina Turner Musical extends booking Jan 30, 2018 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on May 5, 2020) TINA: the Tina Turner musical, which is set to begin previews 21 March 2018, has already extended its booking period due to overwhelming demand. The show was originally set to close 16 June, but over 100,000 new TINA tickets have been released extending the run to 20 October 2018.

Tina Turner has publically supported the venture and has reportedly worked closely with the creators of the show. In addition to releasing new TINA tickets, it has also been announced that the first of three short films following the development of the new musical has been released. In the first film of the trio the show’s director Phyllida Lloyd talks with Tina Turner “about life, music and the stage.”

This highly anticipated musical telling of Tina Turner’s story is set to star Adrienne Warren, as Tina Turner. Featuring the iconic music of Tina Turner and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the show comes to the West End’s Aldwych Theatre and is produced by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman in association with Tina Turner.

Book your Tina: the Tina Turner Musical tickets now!