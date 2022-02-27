Top 5 Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Feb 27, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical had its world premiere at the West End’s Lyric Theatre in October 2021. The incredible musical features the world-famous discography of iconic Rastaman Bob Marley. The production stars Arinzé Kene in the title role of world-renowned reggae star Bob Marley. Check below to see our top 5 songs which are featured in the musical.

One Love

‘One Love/People Get Ready’ was released by Bob Marley and the Wailers in 1977 on their album ‘Exodus’. It was originally recorded by Marley’s group The Wailers in 1965 and released as single. The song is certified Gold in the United Kingdom and is well known and loved around the world. The musical, of course, includes this fan-favourite number.

Lively Up Yourself

‘Lively Up Yourself’ was originally released in 1971 and later released in 1974 by Bob Marley and The Wailers. The phrase means to be excited and happy. Fitting to the title it is a lively song and the musical wouldn’t be complete without it.

Jammin’

‘Jammin’ is an iconic song from Marley’s impressive catalogue. Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical thankfully features the reggae hit. The song was released by Bob Marley and the Wailers on their 1977 album ‘Exodus’.

No Woman No Cry

‘No Woman No Cry’ was released in 1974 by Bob Marley and the Wailers on their album ‘Natty Dread’. They recorded a live version of the song at the West End’s Lyceum Theatre in 1975 which is the best-known version of the song. It ranked number 37 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The song was re-recorded by R&B group The Fugees in 1996 which earned worldwide success including reaching number two in the United Kingdom.

Three Little Birds

‘Three Little Birds’, also referred to as “Don’t worry about a thing” or “Every little thing is gonna be alright”, was also released on the 1977 album ‘Exodus’ by Bob Marley and the Wailers. It was later released as a single in 1980, which was hit in the charts and earned double platinum in the UK.