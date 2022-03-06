Top 5 Grease songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

5. We Go Together

‘We Go Together’ is the feel-good final number from Grease. The fan favourite song is sung by the entire ensemble as a promise to each other that they’ll remain friends once they graduate high school. It has strong themes of community, friendship and togetherness.

4. Greased Lightnin’

‘Greased Lightnin’ is one of the most popular songs from the musical and is sung by the T-Birds, led by Danny Zuko. The T-Birds are a gang of boys that attend Rydell High and wear matching leather jackets. The song is catchy and isn’t complete without the iconic choreography.

3. Look at me I’m Sandra Dee

‘Look at me I’m Sandra Dee’ is sung by Rizzo to the amusement of the other Pink Ladies. The song mocks Sandy for her goody-goody persona.

2. Summer Nights

‘Summer Nights’ is sung primarily by Sandy and Danny with backing vocals from the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds. The song sets up the dynamic of the musical and introduces us to the characters and the relationships between them. The lyrics are jesting and crude, and typical for teenagers of the 50s.

1. You’re The One That I Want

There are many fan favourite songs from Grease but surely most people can agree that ‘You’re The One That I Want’ is the most iconic. The number is sung by Danny and Sandy after the pair had previously fallen out, and since had makeovers in order to win each other back.