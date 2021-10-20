Top 5 Hamilton musical songs Oct 20, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton premiered off-Broadway in 2015 and became an instant success, receiving critical acclaim and selling out its run before transferring to Broadway that year. The multi-award-winning musical transferred to the West End’s Victoria Palace Theatre in December 2017 where it continued its award-winning success. Tickets for Hamilton are the hottest in town, as performances continue to sell out today! The Hamilton musical is without a doubt one of the most popular and successful musicals of today; thanks in large part to Miranda’s book, music and lyrics. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording is un-skippable but below are our five favourite Hamilton songs.

5. You’ll Be Back

‘You’ll Be Back’ is sung by King George (played by Jonathan Groff in the Original Broadway Cast and featured on the album) and is arguably one of the most memorable songs of the show. It's not in rap style like many of the others and is whimsical, satirical and a huge amount of fun. Plus, there’s no denying how catchy it is!

4. Satisfied

It was incredibly difficult to narrow this one down as ‘The Schuyler Sisters’, ‘Helpless’ and ‘Satisfied’ all feel incomplete without each other. The songs run from one to the other and are all equally incredible but ‘Satisfied’, sung by Angelica Schuyler, has that edge. It echoes ‘Helpless’ sung by Eliza Schuyler, which when you watch is nothing less than sheer genius.

3. Say No To This

‘Say No To This’ is predominantly sung by Alexander Hamilton and Maria Reynolds. The number resonates with the style of R&B and tells the story of Hamilton’s affair with Reynolds – inevitably leading to his political downfall. It’s a brilliant song, if anything underrated, and a great way of summarising this dark chapter of Hamilton’s story.

2. My Shot

No Hamilton musical ‘favourite songs list’ is complete without ‘My Shot’! It contains some of the most quoted lines from the entire musical, “I am not throwing away my shot,” and is insanely catchy. This is the one song you won’t be able to stop singing after seeing (or listening to) Hamilton!

1. The Room Where It Happens

‘The Room Where It Happens’ is sung by Aaron Burr and develops his character arc in Act 2. Like many of the songs in this musical, the lyrics include historical facts and clever wordplay. It's simultaneously one of the most telling songs of the musical and the most enjoyable! “Click-boom”.

Narrowing down Hamilton musicals’ whopping 46 songs to such a short list was a much greater feat than imagined. Whilst ‘top 5’ lists are often varied, it is even likely to see a wide range of ‘top 5 Hamilton songs’ on the grounds that all the songs are so solid in their own rights.

Narrowing down Hamilton musicals' whopping 46 songs to such a short list was a much greater feat than imagined. Whilst 'top 5' lists are often varied, it is even likely to see a wide range of 'top 5 Hamilton songs' on the grounds that all the songs are so solid in their own rights.