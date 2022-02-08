Top 5 shows for Galentine’s Day 2022 Feb 8, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Grab your gang and get ready for a night in the West End this Galentine’s Day! Celebrate those special bonds and friendships with these incredible shows in London’s iconic theatres. Don’t just honour romantic love this Valentine’s, take the time to show your sister, friends and other special someones in your life how important they are to you!

Frozen

Love is an open door at Disney’s Frozen musical where love of all kinds is celebrated because that’s hygge! Tickets for Frozen the Musical are sure to feel like warm hugs, no matter who you go to see it with. Featuring your favourite songs such as ‘Do You Want To Build a Snowman?’, ‘In Summer’, ‘For the First Time in Forever’ and the fan favourite ‘Let It Go’. Don’t miss this sensational West End musical that will melt even the most frozen of hearts!



& Juliet

The West End sensation & Juliet is the perfect feel-good night out that will have you and the gang roaring with delight. Experience Shakespeare’s most popular tragedy with a twist! Instead of Juliet picking up the dagger, she picks up the quill and writes her own destiny. Featuring Max Martin hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Oops… I Did It Again’, ‘Since U Been Gone’ and ‘Roar’. Tickets for & Juliet will guarantee an unforgettable night.



Wicked

This Galentine’s Day, head to the West End’s beloved musical, which tells an unexpected story of friendship. Join Elphaba and Glinda in Oz for a magical and unforgettable experience! This reimagined story has music and lyrics by the legendary Stephen Schwartz with iconic musical numbers such as ‘The Wizard and I’, ‘Popular’ ‘I’m Not That Girl’, ‘Dancing Through Life’ and ‘Defying Gravity’. Tickets for Wicked are still some of the most popular in London today. Don’t wait to secure your seats!



Mamma Mia

The West End’s very own island guarantees year-round sunshine and feel-good vibes! MAMMA MIA! remains one of the most popular shows in London and is the perfect show for you and your friends this Galentine’s Day. The must-see musical features the iconic music from ABBA such as ‘Honey, Honey’, ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Voulez-Vous’, ‘S.O.S.’, Lay All Your Love On Me’ and title track ‘Mamma Mia’. Don’t let tickets for Mamma Mia slip through your fingers!



Six

It’s one of a kind – it’s Six the musical! This histo-remix reintroduces you to Henry VIII’s six wives that you know from primary school history. The Tudor queens turn pop princesses are here to tell their story. The wives are reclaiming their herstory and remixing history in the ultimate girl-power pop concert the West End has seen. Tickets for Six will make for a perfect Galentine’s Day!