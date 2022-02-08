Top 5 shows for Valentine’s Day 2022 Feb 8, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Looking for something magical for Valentine’s Day this year? Treat your loved one to the delight of live theatre for a unique and memorable night! Warm the cockles of your hearts with these West End shows perfect for a romantic evening. Or, if you’re looking to spend 14 February with your friends then check out our Top 5 shows for Galentine’s Day 2022 here.

Dirty Dancing is a great choice for Valentine's!

Dirty Dancing

Have the time of your life at Dirty Dancing now playing at the West End’s Dominion Theatre for a limited run! The musical features 35 hit songs including ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Love Man’, ‘Do You Love Me?’, ‘Hey Baby’, ‘In the Still of the Night’ and the iconic ‘I’ve Had the Time of My Life’. Witness the classic love story of Johnny and Baby as they come together for an intense summer. Don’t put your baby in a corner and get tickets for Dirty Dancing now!



Pretty Woman

Fall in head over heels with the beloved characters of Vivian and Edward (famously played by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in the 1990 film of the same name) this Valentine’s Day. Pretty Woman is a romance classic that has been adapted for the stage by movie director Gerry Marshall and screenwriter J F Lawton, and features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams. Book tickets for Pretty Woman now for the perfect date night!



Phantom of the Opera

Experience the thrill of the West End’s most enduring love story this Valentine’s Day. Tickets for Phantom of the Opera remain some of the most popular in London after more than 30 years! The glittering musical will transport you to the depths beneath the majestic Paris Opera House where the Phantom awaits… Experience the incredible musical numbers live including ‘The Music of the Night’, ‘Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again’, ‘All I Ask of You’, and title number ‘The Phantom of the Opera’.



Saturday Night Fever

Based on the 1976 film of the same name starring John Travolta as Tony Mareno, Saturday Night Fever has landed at London’s Peacock Theatre for a strictly limited 8-week run. Don’t miss your chance to see Bill Kenwright’s incredible production of this classic film turned musical that is set to delight audiences’ night after night! Get ready to boogie to the greatest hits from the Bee Gees including ‘How Deep Is Your Love’, ‘Tragedy’ and ‘More Than a Woman’.



West End Musical Love Songs

Experience the West End’s biggest stars singing musical theatre’s greatest love songs for one-night-only this Valentine’s Day. You won’t want to miss this incredible concert brought to London’s Lyric Theatre by the people behind hit concerts such as West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Celebration and West End Musical Christmas. Book your tickets for West End Musical Love Songs now from just £17.50!