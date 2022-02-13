Top 5 stagey love songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Feb 13, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It’s the month of love and Valentine’s Day is upon us! So, we’re listening to all our favourite musical theatre love songs, many of which you can hear live across the West End. Or you can listen to our Stagey Valentine’s Day playlist here. Check out below what are our top 5 stagey love songs and let us know on our social media channels what yours are.

#StageySoundtrackSunday Valentine's Edition

Can You Feel The Love Tonight? (The Lion King)

The top musical love song has to be The Lion King’s ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight?’ written by Elton John. You can see this number performed live on stage at the West End’s Lyceum Theatre where it has been playing for 22 years. The song is sung by Simba and Nala in the production (and films), who are one of musical theatre’s most beloved couples.

One More Try (& Juliet)

& Juliet is the West End’s feel-good night out featuring the best pop songs from the past 30 years; all written by Max Martin. The soundtrack goes from the likes of ‘It’s My Life’ by Bon Jovi and ‘I Want It That Way’ by Backstreet Boys to ‘Break Free’ by Ariana Grande and ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ by The Weeknd. ‘One More Try’ is the only original song written for the musical. The number is performed by Juliet and Romeo, but can also be heard on the Original Cast Recording sung by Jessie J.

Helpless (Hamilton)

Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of the most prolific names in musical theatre today, having written the hugely successful Hamilton and Disney’s Moana and Encanto. He also recently directed the Academy Award nominated tick, tick… BOOM! The musical number ‘Helpless’ is sung by the character Eliza Schuyler towards the beginning of the musical when she meets and falls in love with Alexander Hamilton.

Stop The World (Come From Away)

Come From Away is the incredibly heartfelt musical based on a true story that transpired in the wake of 9/11. The song ‘Stop The World’ is sung by the characters Nick and Diane, who are based on a real life couple. The musical opened at the West End’s Phoenix Theatre in 2019 and remains a hit today!

Only Us (Dear Evan Hansen)

Dear Evan Hansen is the vital musical of today, telling the story of a teenager Evan who gets caught in a web of lies which leads him to the one thing he always wanted: to fit in. The song ‘Only Us’ is sang by the characters Evan and Zoe. You can hear the number performed live at the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre, where it opened in October 2019.