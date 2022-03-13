Top 5 The Lion King songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Mar 13, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Disney’s The Lion King is one of the most internationally beloved musicals and is a celebrated West End staple. The musical has been wowing audiences at London’s Lyceum Theatre for 22 years and boasts a widely known soundtrack. The Lion King has music by Sir Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice. There are 20 songs in the stage musical and we’ve narrowed down our top five for our #StageySoundtrackSunday

The Lion King #StageySoundtrackSunday

5. Be Prepared

Everyone loves a good villain song and ‘Be Prepared’ is one of the greats! The number is sung by the musical’s villain Scar accompanied by the hyenas. It was originally performed in the animated film by Jeremy Irons (Scar) with supporting vocals from Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, and Jim Cummings.

4. He Lives in You

‘He Lives in You’ was originally written by Lebo M.; inspired by the animated The Lion King film. The song appears twice in the musical and a shorter version appears in the sequel film The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride. The song isn’t as popular as some of the other’s which is a huge shame as it is every bit as majestic.

3. I Just Can’t Wait To Be King

‘I Just Can’t Wait To Be King’ is a joyous number which is featured earlier on in the musical when Simba and Nala are cubs. This song has a playful melody, fun lyrics, and is performed by young actors which makes this song very uplifting.

2. Hakuna Matata

‘Hakuna Matata’ is an incredibly popular song and motivational quote. (“It means no worries.”) This song exudes carefree vibes and is exhilaratingly fun. It is a spectacle to see be performed live on stage and is equally as fun to listen and sing along to at home.

1. Can You Feel The Love Tonight?

Elton John and Tim Rice are giants in both music and theatre so naturally any song written by them is destined to be epic. ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight?’ is a big factor in why the expectations on Elton John and Tim Rice collaborations are so high. The song was hugely successful in the charts in multiple countries following its release in 1994.