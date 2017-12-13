Top Picks for Festive Fun in London for Adults of All Ages Dec 13, 2017 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal Ding Dong Merrily on High! Tis the season where the West End’s pavements glisten with sparkling snow, mistletoe is hung at the front of house of every show and of course, we all want some Christmas Cheer. I have a little pick and mix for you to peruse and book over the upcoming season. All tickets can be bought here – but do be quick, just like a hot mince pie fresh from the oven, they are going fast!

A Christmas Carol

Possibly my favourite Christmas story. Marley’s spectre jangling his chains all around, Scrooge dallying with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, and Tiny Tim bringing a tear to the eye. The message behind this story gives a warm glow. It has a stellar cast – Rhys Ifans in the title role, and currently playing at the Old Vic. Watch out for the flying turkey and the bell ringing. Don’t be a miser – this is the very essence of Christmas and should be enjoyed with some hot chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

Nutcracker

Sugar (Plum Fairy) and spice and all things nice. There is nothing more joyful than ballet at Christmas, a stunning tale brought to life with toy soldiers and snowflakes that sparkle and fall lightly to the ground. Clara’s nutcracker doll is indeed a treat for both young and the old. I found myself mesmerised by the attack on the senses, a delightful way to spend an afternoon. Housed in the opulent grandeur of the London Coliseum, this is a stage set for pure perfection and this is indeed a Christmas Treat.

Barricade Boys Christmas Cabaret

Definitely, bring the mistletoe for this show! You can rock around the Christmas tree to the Barricade Boys (and very special guests) as they take on some new old-fashioned songs. What more could you want to get you in the Christmas spirit? Containing a long list of alumni from the School of Theatre lending their dulcet tones to everything from Last Christmas to The Christmas Song. If you don’t come out of the Other Palace with a smile on your face and a twinkle in your toes, then I suggest you go back in for another blast with the boys!

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella

Cinderella has that Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo that makes everyone smile. Matthew Bourne, however, has added a twist to it – our rags to riches tale is set during the Second World War, where our heroine has just enough time to fall in love before the clock strikes midnight. This will warm the cockles of the heart and whilst it's freezing outside, inside is a melting pot of an age-old tale having new life breathed into it. A set that transforms throughout the show and which will make you believe in true love.

The Rat Pack – Live from Las Vegas Christmas Special

Have yourself a very merry Christmas with Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davies Jnr and Dean Martin, this trio add their spin to some of the classics, Let it Snow, Baby Its Cold Outside, Winter Wonderland and of course Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. Hearing those voices do those songs justice is nothing short of perfection and such a treat to be able to hear them sing the Christmas Classics. This is another one the whole family can enjoy.

La Soiree

If all the love of Christmas has become overwhelming, head to the Aldwych for some light-hearted fun in the form of La Soiree – a circus/cabaret. This is for adults as the theme can be slightly risqué but never fear - there is also La Petit Soiree so that the whole family can enjoy. Watch in delight as the never-ending question of “how did they do that” raises its voice again and again!